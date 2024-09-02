 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Bosa no longer wearing club on his surgically repaired hand

  
Published September 2, 2024 06:35 PM

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa no longer is wearing the club to protect his surgically repaired left hand. Kris Rhim of ESPN posted a photo with Bosa wearing only a glove.

Bosa broke his hand in an Aug. 4 joint practice with the Rams, he said last week, and required surgery to repair the fracture.

Bosa has played only 14 games the past two seasons combined, so he is looking for some injury luck this season. Bosa made the last of his four Pro Bowls in 2021 when he had 10.5 sacks.

Bosa has 67 sacks in eight seasons.

The Chargers open the season against the Raiders.