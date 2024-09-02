Joey Bosa no longer wearing club on his surgically repaired hand

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa no longer is wearing the club to protect his surgically repaired left hand. Kris Rhim of ESPN posted a photo with Bosa wearing only a glove.

Bosa broke his hand in an Aug. 4 joint practice with the Rams, he said last week, and required surgery to repair the fracture.

Bosa has played only 14 games the past two seasons combined, so he is looking for some injury luck this season. Bosa made the last of his four Pro Bowls in 2021 when he had 10.5 sacks.

Bosa has 67 sacks in eight seasons.

The Chargers open the season against the Raiders.