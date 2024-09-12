Joey Bosa out of practice Thursday

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa’s practice participation moved in the wrong direction Thursday.

Bosa was out of practice due to the back injury that landed him on the report as a limited participant on Wednesday. Bosa had seven tackles and a sack in the season-opening win over the Raiders.

Bosa’s partner on the edge Khalil Mack is also on the report, but he was a full participant after resting to start the week.

The Chargers’ injury report was otherwise the same as the one they handed in on Wednesday. Safety Alohi Gilman (knee) and cornerback Ja’sir Taylor (fibula) missed a second straight practice. Running back Hassan Haskins (toe), receiver Joshua Palmer (knee), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (thigh) were limited participants.

Friday will bring word from the team on Bosa’s chances of playing against the Panthers on Sunday.