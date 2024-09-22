Joey Bosa questionable to return with hip injury

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa only played 14 snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he may play an even lower number against the Steelers this Sunday.

Bosa left the game during the first Steelers possession, returned for a snap on their second possession and then returned to the bench the third time Pittsburgh had the ball. The Chargers call Bosa questionable to return with a hip injury.

That third drive was the best of the day for the Steelers. They moved 70 yards on 13 plays and quarterback Justin Fields ran for a five-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 early in the second quarter.

Fields couldn’t lead the Steelers to a first down on their first two drives, but he is 10-of-10 for 58 yards so far. Any future passes may not be going wide receiver Van Jefferson’s way. He’s questionable to return with an eye injury.