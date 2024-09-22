Joey Bosa ruled out with hip injury

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa missed most of the team’s Week Two game with a hip injury, but he didn’t have an injury designation heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

It didn’t take long for Bosa’s hip to become an issue again, however. Bosa left the game on Pittsburgh’s opening offensive possession, returned for one snap and then left the game again.

The Chargers called Bosa questionable at that point and then ruled him out for the rest of the game at halftime.

While Bosa’s status for the rest of this game — which the Chargers led 10-7 at halftime — has been decided, there will be plenty of attention paid to whether he can go against the Chiefs next week.