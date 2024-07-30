 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Cominsky carted off at Lions practice with knee injury

  
Published July 30, 2024 01:59 PM

The Lions may be without a veteran piece of their defensive line for a while.

Defensive end John Cominsky had to be carted off the field after being injured in Tuesday’s training camp practice. The team says that Cominsky is being evaluated for a right knee injury.

Cominsky appeared in 19 games and made 14 starts, including all three playoff games, for the Lions last season. He had 43 tackles and two sacks after turning in four sacks in 14 appearances for the Lions during the 2022 season.

The Lions also saw a member of their offensive line go down on Tuesday. Guard Netane Muti had to leave the workout with a shoulder injury.