John Cominsky carted off at Lions practice with knee injury

The Lions may be without a veteran piece of their defensive line for a while.

Defensive end John Cominsky had to be carted off the field after being injured in Tuesday’s training camp practice. The team says that Cominsky is being evaluated for a right knee injury.

Cominsky appeared in 19 games and made 14 starts, including all three playoff games, for the Lions last season. He had 43 tackles and two sacks after turning in four sacks in 14 appearances for the Lions during the 2022 season.

The Lions also saw a member of their offensive line go down on Tuesday. Guard Netane Muti had to leave the workout with a shoulder injury.