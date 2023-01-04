 Skip navigation
Top News

John Harbaugh: Beyond our control if AFC North is still in play, we just have to win

  
Published January 4, 2023 10:53 AM
The NFL has yet to make a decision about how to handle Monday’s suspended game between the Bills and the Bengals, but we know it will not be played this week.

Barring a change to the Week 18 schedule, that means it won’t be played before the Bengals face the Ravens on Sunday. The NFL announced on Wednesday that the game will start at 1 p.m. ET rather than 4:25 p.m. and many thought the delay in declaring a start time was to see if the game would be for the AFC North title.

A Bengals win over the Bills would have made them the AFC North champs and they will also be division champs if the league desices to move forward without completing that game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at his Wednesday press conference that the issue was “beyond” the team’s control and that their job is to go win a game regardless of the implications for the division.

The Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth and are the sixth seed. They would move past the Chargers to the fifth seed with a win and a Chargers loss to the Broncos this weekend. If the seeding remains the same as it does heading into Week 18, the Ravens and Bengals would be set to face off for the third time this season.