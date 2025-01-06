John Harbaugh calls Zay Flowers “day-to-day” with knee injury

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers went for an MRI after injuring his knee in Saturday’s win over the Browns and head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he’d have more to say about the injury after the testing was done.

On Monday, Harbaugh gave an update on Flowers’s condition during his press conference. Harbaugh did not delve into the details of the injury, but he did say that the wideout isn’t being ruled out of their wild card game against the Steelers.

“It’s not a season-ending injury, so it’s just gonna be day-to-day,” Harbaugh said. “Try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can and we’ll see where that takes us.”

The Ravens will host the Steelers on Saturday night, so they’ll start issuing injury reports on Tuesday. That will bring an update on what kind of activity Flowers is able to do at practice.