John Harbaugh confirms Lamar Jackson will be “full go” on Sunday

  
Published November 14, 2025 01:32 PM

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be on the field on Sunday.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed in his Friday press conference that Jackson will be “full go” for the Week 11 divisional matchup against the Browns.

Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice with knee soreness. But he was back on Thursday as a full participant in the session.

Harbaugh noted earlier this week that Jackson’s knee issue was unrelated to the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined earlier in the season.

Jackson has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception in six games so far this season. He’s also rushed for 216 yards with one TD.

The Ravens’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.