MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Harbaugh: I expected J.K. Dobbins to practice at minicamp, but it wasn’t in the cards

  
Published June 15, 2023 08:55 AM
June 15, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why it’s so important for Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. to continue working out together throughout the offseason to gel before Week 1.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins didn’t take part in the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program, but he did report to minicamp this week.

Dobbins still wasn’t practicing, however. A knee injury kept Dobbins off the field as the Ravens wrapped up their spring work and head coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday that he didn’t expect things to play out that way.

“I expected J.K to practice , but it wasn’t in the cards,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Harbaugh said he expects Dobbins to be ready to go for training camp. That’s also true of edge rusher Tyus Bowser, who is also dealing with a knee injury, but fullback Patrick Ricard is expected to open camp on the PUP list after having hip surgery.