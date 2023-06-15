John Harbaugh: I expected J.K. Dobbins to practice at minicamp, but it wasn’t in the cards

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins didn’t take part in the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program, but he did report to minicamp this week.

Dobbins still wasn’t practicing, however. A knee injury kept Dobbins off the field as the Ravens wrapped up their spring work and head coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday that he didn’t expect things to play out that way.

“I expected J.K to practice , but it wasn’t in the cards,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Harbaugh said he expects Dobbins to be ready to go for training camp. That’s also true of edge rusher Tyus Bowser, who is also dealing with a knee injury, but fullback Patrick Ricard is expected to open camp on the PUP list after having hip surgery.