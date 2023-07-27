John Harbaugh: I’m really happy we have Melvin Gordon

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is currently on the physically unable to perform list and head coach John Harbaugh noted on Wednesday that Dobbins’ timetable to return to the field isn’t “a simple answer.”

But Baltimore did recently acquire a veteran running back who can handle some of the load.

Melvin Gordon is now a Raven, agreeing to a reported one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million late last week. So far, Harbaugh seems pleased with what Gordon has brought to Baltimore.

“Melvin is a pro,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “I had a chance to get to know him up close. We’ve known him as a defense; now we get to see him as a teammate. He’s very excited to be here; he’s very excited to make a statement about where he’s at in his career, for sure.

“I thought he looked really good out there today. Physically, he ran the conditioning test really well, he’s in great shape. I’m really happy we have him.”

Gordon, 30, rushed for 318 yards with two touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 223 yards for Denver last year before he was released. He subsequently signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad but did not appear in a game.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Gordon has rushed for 6,462 yards with 55 TDs in his career and caught 309 passes for 2,467 yards with 14 scores.