John Harbaugh on J.K. Dobbins’ status: I wish it was a simple answer

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is on the physically unable to perform list and head coach John Harbaugh didn’t offer much of a hint about when Dobbins might be ready to play during a Wednesday press conference.

Dobbins did not work during the team’s mandatory minicamp due to a knee issue, which came as a surprise to Harbaugh and also came at a moment when Dobbins was lamenting the business side of football for running backs. When Harbaugh was asked about why Dobbins was out and when he might be back on the field, he suggested the running back might be the better person to field that question.

“That’s a J.K. question,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I wish it was a simple answer. There’s always a lot of things that go into football. There’s some complexity to it and we’re working through all of that. J.K.’s working through it. I’m looking forward to when he’s out there.”

Dobbins didn’t have a turn in front of the media on Wednesday, but he’ll likely get the questions Harbaugh directed his way whenever that changes.