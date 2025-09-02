John Harbaugh: Jaire Alexander did “some things” Monday, see where he is Wednesday

It’s unclear whether cornerback Jaire Alexander will be making his Ravens debut in Buffalo on Sunday night.

Alexander has been out of practice since August 9 because of knee issues. Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Alexander has been ramping up his physical activity ahead of Week 1, but that participating in practice this week will be a necessary step for him to get on the field against the Bills.

“That would be the key,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “So, we’ll see where he’s at Wednesday. He did some things today.”

Injuries limited Alexander to 16 games over the last two seasons and contributed to the Packers’ decision to part ways with him this offseason. He’s listed behind Marlon Humphrey on the team’s depth chart.

Tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard were also out of practice on Monday.