John Harbaugh: Jaire Alexander will be back in lineup soon

The Ravens made an unexpected move by putting cornerback Jaire Alexander on their inactive list on Sunday, but head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that it shouldn’t be long before the veteran is back in the lineup.

Alexander missed time with knee injuries last season and missed a lot of practice time this summer for the same reason. He did not play well in Week 1 against the Bills and Harbaugh said at a Monday press conference that the decision to keep him out in Week 2 was part of a plan to get Alexander back to feeling like himself.

Harbaugh predicted that Alexander will be playing again “sooner rather than later.”

“I wish it was really black and white,” Harbaugh said. “I think he’ll be out there soon. It could be as early as this week. It’s gonna be when he feels and he can see that he’s right to be out there and play like a top-level Jaire.”

The Ravens host the Lions on Monday night in Week 3 and they may have other issues to deal with at corner after Marlon Humphrey left Sunday’s win over the Browns with a groin injury.