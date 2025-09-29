John Harbaugh: No updates on injuries, but don’t think any are season-ending

The Ravens came into Sunday’s road game against the Chiefs with several key players out due to injury and the hits kept on coming during the 37-20 loss.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with a hamstring injury in the third quarter and his departure came after left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and linebacker Roquan Smith were ruled out. Cornerback Nate Wiggins was later carted off with an elbow injury and head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that full updates on their condition will have to wait.

“I don’t have any updates on the seriousness,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN. “It doesn’t look like it’s season ending by any stretch for any of those guys.”

Jackson left the game with the Ravens down 30-13 in the third quarter, but remained on the bench without medical personnel around him. That led to speculation that the score played a role in the decision to pull him, but Harbaugh did not answer a question about whether the quarterback would have kept playing in a closer game.