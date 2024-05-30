 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson not regularly attending OTAs: It’s voluntary

  
Published May 30, 2024 07:41 PM

The Ravens have spent most of the spring practicing without quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The reigning NFL MVP has not attended four of the team’s five voluntary organized team activities so far, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports. Josh Johnson has taken the first-team reps in Jackson’s absence.

“It’s this time of year; it’s a voluntary time,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. “It’s really not something that we comment on. We can’t, and that’s just the time of year it is. So, I can’t speak for anybody that’s not here.”

Jackson also missed the start of OTAs the past two offseasons. Last week, he skipped the first day of OTAs, attended the second and has skipped the past three.

Jackson was the only starter on the Ravens offense not present Tuesday, per Hensley.

Harbaugh did not indicate if he knows why Jackson is not regularly attending the voluntary offseason program.

“I pretty much know the different reasons guys aren’t here most of the time, but not always,” Harbaugh said. “Nobody’s required to tell you exactly what’s going on. So, I’m not really specifically going to be able to comment on anybody that way. But the guys that were here were great flying around, and those are the guys we had a great time coaching.”

Jackson is entering the second year of a five-year, $260 million contract he signed a year ago.

The Ravens have their final four OTA practices next week before wrapping up the offseason program with a mandatory minicamp June 11-13.

Harbaugh said he was uncertain whether Jackson would attend next week’s practices.

“It’s just not something I’m really able to comment on. So I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” he said.