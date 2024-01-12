John Harbaugh on Mark Andrews: We’ll get into next week and have a better idea

The Ravens got Mark Andrews back on the practice field on Friday and the tight end could be on the field for whoever Baltimore plays in the divisional round.

Head coach John Harbaugh said after the day’s session that Andrews is still on the same timeline to return after he suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Bengals on Nov. 16.

“We’re in that range,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “But today was the first day, he did individual that was it. So we’ll kind of ramp [up] from there and we’ll get into next week and we’ll have a better idea.”

Despite playing just 10 games in the regular season, Andrews led Baltimore with six touchdown catches. He caught 45 passes for 544 yards.

His potential return would be a significant boost for a team looking to make a deep postseason run.

“Everybody’s excited for Mark,” Harbaugh said. “Mark, you see him in the training room every day, he’s in the weight room, he’s in the meetings. Everybody knows and everybody kind of knew he was coming out and practicing, so they’re happy for Mark. You always want to see one of the brothers out there doing their thing.”

