John Harbaugh: We’ll get Dre’Mont Jones weaved into it right away

  
Published November 6, 2025 07:06 AM

The Ravens don’t have any time to waste when it comes to putting together a playoff push after a 3-5 start to the season, so the newest member of their defense won’t have any time to ease himself into the mix for the team.

Jones was acquired in a trade with the Titans this week in the hope that he can help boost a pass rush that’s produced just 11 sacks so far this season. Jones had 4.5 sacks in his final four games with Tennessee and head coach John Harbaugh made it clear on Wednesday that the Ravens are looking for him to start making an impact against the Vikings in Week 10.

“I think he can help a lot, we’re really happy with it,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s a good fit for us. The system he’s been in the last three years is the same system. He picks it up quickly. He’s a really good fit style of play wise. We absolutely will get him weaved into it right away and he’ll be playing on Sunday.”

Jones played for former Ravens assistant Dennard Wilson in Tennessee this year and for another one in Mike Macdonald while with the Seahawks, which is why Harbaugh believes it will be a quick transition. If that results in added pressure on J.J. McCarthy this Sunday, the Ravens will have a better chance of picking up a third straight win.