PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
John Harbaugh: Zay Flowers will have MRI on Sunday, “has a chance to be OK”

  
Published January 4, 2025 08:16 PM

While Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did not have a complete update on receiver Zay Flowers, it doesn’t sound like Flowers has suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for the entire postseason.

“It’s something that he has a chance to be OK with,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “But we’ll probably have more details after an MRI tomorrow morning.”

Flowers left Saturday’s win over the Browns in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

In his second season, Flowers became the first Ravens receiver in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl this week.

He finished the regular season with 74 catches for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns.

As the AFC North champion and conference’s No. 3 seed, the Ravens will host a game in the wild card round next weekend.