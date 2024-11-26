John Lynch: It’s going to be really cool to see Dre Greenlaw on the field

The 49ers are getting linebacker Dre Greenlaw back at practice this week after he suffered an Achilles tear during the Super Bowl in February.

General Manager John Lynch said in a radio interview with KNBR that it’s “very realistic” to think that Greenlaw will, in fact, play a game this season.

“[I]t’s going to be really cool to see 57 out there on that field,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It will be even better when we get him back in game action. That would be foolish, though, to have a guy be off this long, stick him out for his first practice. We try to simulate as much with the trainers. They do a great job. But now, it’s a next step of his rehab process, getting into practice, which I’m really proud of Dre, with the way he’s attacked this.

“He’s a difference-maker for us on the field, but we’re inspired just by watching him out here. So, hats off to the kid for working his tail off. I love Dre Greenlaw and what he’s brought to the Niners. And I’m really proud and excited for him, that he’s taking this next step.”

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Greenlaw recorded 120 sacks with five tackles for loss and four QB hits in 15 games, also registering 1.5 sacks and four passes defensed. In the postseason, he recorded 18 tackles with one tackle for loss and two interceptions before suffering his Achilles tear.