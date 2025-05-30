John Lynch: Brandon Aiyuk “tracking in a good way” in return from knee injury

The 49ers are practicing without Ricky Pearsall right now because of a hamstring injury and they’re also waiting for another member of the wide receiving corps to get back to full health.

Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in Week Seven of last season and General Manager John Lynch gave an update about the wideout’s progress during an appearance on KNBR Friday.

“Brandon’s tracking in a good way with his knee, and you’ve just got to kind of let that play out,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We’re not going to put him out there until he’s ready, but we’re excited with our receiver group and where we’re at.”

Lynch downplayed the significance of Pearsall’s injury and said the team doesn’t “feel like we’re in a situation where we have to” look for outside receiving help because of the injuries, but added that he won’t close the door on anything that might help the club down the line.