nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
John Lynch: Brandon Aiyuk “tracking in a good way” in return from knee injury

  
Published May 30, 2025 12:11 PM

The 49ers are practicing without Ricky Pearsall right now because of a hamstring injury and they’re also waiting for another member of the wide receiving corps to get back to full health.

Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in Week Seven of last season and General Manager John Lynch gave an update about the wideout’s progress during an appearance on KNBR Friday.

“Brandon’s tracking in a good way with his knee, and you’ve just got to kind of let that play out,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We’re not going to put him out there until he’s ready, but we’re excited with our receiver group and where we’re at.”

Lynch downplayed the significance of Pearsall’s injury and said the team doesn’t “feel like we’re in a situation where we have to” look for outside receiving help because of the injuries, but added that he won’t close the door on anything that might help the club down the line.