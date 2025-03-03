John Lynch: Brian Griese’s departure was “a family decision that he made”

When the 49ers announced their full coaching staff last week, it was revealed that Brian Griese was no longer with the club as quarterbacks coach.

At the scouting combine last week, General Manager John Lynch said Griese’s departure was his decision.

Lynch noted that when Griese had joined San Francisco in 2022, head coach Kyle Shanahan had approached him feeling like Griese would be a strong addition to the staff.

“I think ‘Grease’ was in a different world and he had given it some thought on the front end,” Lynch said. “At the time, he gave us a three-year commitment. He’s a very principled guy. As often does, I think family and certain other things... I don’t want to speak for Brian, but other things were pulling at him. I respect that he made a tough decision, but one he thought was best for him and his family.”

Lynch added that Griese wanted to step away to give himself some time “and we’ll see where it goes again.”

“I don’t want to speak for Brian, but we had good conversations,” Lynch said. “It’s all good, it was just a family decision that he made.”

Griese was the 49ers’ QBs coach for the last three seasons, helping seventh-round pick Brock Purdy get in line for a lucrative second contract this offseason. A third-round pick in 1998, Griese played under Shanahan’s head coach, Mike, with the Broncos from 1998-2002 before spending time with Miami, Tampa Bay, and Chicago. Griese played 93 games with 93 starts over 11 seasons.