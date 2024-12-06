John Lynch: Discussion of trading Kyle Shanahan “rather comical”

Earlier this week, PFT raised the idea of the Bears calling the 49ers to see if there is any interest in a trade that would make Kyle Shanahan to be their next head coach.

There is no indication that it is something that any communication about such a move has gone on or if it is currently on the Bears’ radar, but a question about the prospect was posed to 49ers General Manager John Lynch during an appearance on KNBR Friday. Lynch didn’t make it sound like there would be much reason for such a conversation.

“I sit back, and I try to be focused, but I’ve found the whole discussion on Kyle and some of the stuff rather comical,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We have won four of the last five division championships. We’ve been in two Super Bowls. Look, the standard here is to win championships, and we’ve fallen short of that. I understand. But we have an excellent head coach. And the fact people are talking about stuff like that, I do find it comical.”

As it happens, the Bears will be facing the 49ers this weekend and Lynch said the focus of both the team and the coach are on that game. He also said the 49ers remain fully committed to Shanahan, which wasn’t central to the thought that the Bears should try anything possible to get him or someone with similar pedigree to run their football program.