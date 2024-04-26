 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriobrianthomasjr_240425.jpg
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
nbc_pft_florioqmitchell_240425.jpg
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22
nbc_pft_floriofauntanu_240425.jpg
Fautanu will ‘stabilize’ Steelers offensive line

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriobrianthomasjr_240425.jpg
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
nbc_pft_florioqmitchell_240425.jpg
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22
nbc_pft_floriofauntanu_240425.jpg
Fautanu will ‘stabilize’ Steelers offensive line

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: Feel good about WR group, but never close the door on a trade

  
Published April 26, 2024 06:17 AM

The 49ers came into the first round of the draft with questions about whether they would trade Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel and they didn’t go away when they made their pick at No. 31.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the choice and adding another player at that position meant further speculation about what it meant for the futures of the two wideouts. General Manager John Lynch said at a press conference that the team continues to talk to Aiyuk about a new deal and called Samuel “a big part of this team,” but didn’t take anything off the table.

“Never close the door on a trade. I mean, we’ll always listen and we have. But we like our group as it stands,” Lynch said.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said a trade involving a receiver “doesn’t seem that likely,” but shared Lynch’s reticence for ruling anything out because other teams could come in with offers they don’t expect. Lynch said he “can’t predict what we’re going to get” on that front Friday, so the wide receiver watch isn’t over with the Niners.