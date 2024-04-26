John Lynch: Feel good about WR group, but never close the door on a trade

The 49ers came into the first round of the draft with questions about whether they would trade Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel and they didn’t go away when they made their pick at No. 31.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the choice and adding another player at that position meant further speculation about what it meant for the futures of the two wideouts. General Manager John Lynch said at a press conference that the team continues to talk to Aiyuk about a new deal and called Samuel “a big part of this team,” but didn’t take anything off the table.

“Never close the door on a trade. I mean, we’ll always listen and we have. But we like our group as it stands,” Lynch said.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said a trade involving a receiver “doesn’t seem that likely,” but shared Lynch’s reticence for ruling anything out because other teams could come in with offers they don’t expect. Lynch said he “can’t predict what we’re going to get” on that front Friday, so the wide receiver watch isn’t over with the Niners.