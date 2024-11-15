John Lynch: Ricky Pearsall will be a really good football player for a long time for us

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall scored his first touchdown in last week’s victory over the Buccaneers.

It was his third game after being shot in the chest a few months ago and Pearsall has already displayed the ability that made San Francisco want to select him at No. 31 overall in the spring.

General Manager John Lynch said on Friday in his weekly interview with KNBR that Pearsall’s touchdown “was a huge moment” for the player and the team.

“What a great kid. What a mentally tough kid,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “What a physically tough kid, what he’s endured. And I think he’s just so grateful to be alive, to be out there on the football field. He’s loving every step of it. I think he’s a guy we’re just going to watch get better every day right before our eyes. And he’s going to be a really good football player for a long time for us.”

Through three games, Pearsall has 11 catches for 132 yards with a TD plus a 39-yard carry.

“I always like watching the process,” Lynch said. “People always say with a rookie, ‘When did it click?’ But to me, Ricky looked like the guy we thought we were getting, drafting him. Not that we were ever disappointed, but I think the combination of his legs getting underneath him, him being a little clouded, learning the offense because he hadn’t had the chance.

“It just looked last week like, ‘Man, all right, this is the Ricky Pearsall that we thought we were getting.’ And man, he’s even more.”