John Lynch: There’s a chance Ricky Pearsall plays this week

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall practiced this week for the first time since being shot in the chest in August and the team now faces a choice about when to add him to the active roster.

Pearsall’s return to practice opened a 21-day window for him to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point. During an appearance on KNBR Friday, General Manager John Lynch didn’t rule out that activation coming in time for Pearsall to play against the Chiefs.

“Absolutely there’s a chance . . . I think it’s trending in a good direction,” Lynch said. “To Ricky’s credit, after a horrific situation, he responded extremely well physically and attacked the work to get himself back.”

The 49ers will have to make a move to add Pearsall to the active roster by Saturday afternoon if he is going to be available against the Chiefs.