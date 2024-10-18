 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
John Lynch: There’s a chance Ricky Pearsall plays this week

  
Published October 18, 2024 11:19 AM

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall practiced this week for the first time since being shot in the chest in August and the team now faces a choice about when to add him to the active roster.

Pearsall’s return to practice opened a 21-day window for him to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point. During an appearance on KNBR Friday, General Manager John Lynch didn’t rule out that activation coming in time for Pearsall to play against the Chiefs.

“Absolutely there’s a chance . . . I think it’s trending in a good direction,” Lynch said. “To Ricky’s credit, after a horrific situation, he responded extremely well physically and attacked the work to get himself back.”

The 49ers will have to make a move to add Pearsall to the active roster by Saturday afternoon if he is going to be available against the Chiefs.