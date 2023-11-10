John Lynch: Trent Williams practicing was a welcome sight

It’s unclear whether or not 49ers left tackle Trent Williams will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but he’s at least making progress on returning from injury.

Williams was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, which was a good sign for the offensive lineman.

In a Friday morning radio interview with KNBR, General Manager John Lynch acknowledged that Williams has struggled with his ankle injury.

“The welcome sight was that we had Trent back out there on a limited basis,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I always say this, and it’s not just lip service: When you practice hard on Thursday, how does it respond on Friday? How does it respond to a plane flight across the country? All those things kind of you take into account.

“If we can have him, we will, but we’ve got to check all those boxes, how he responds. Can he continue getting better before Sunday?”

Lynch added that the injury “was a little more severe than we might have hoped. It’s taken some time.”

Williams has been out since the loss to Cleveland in Week 6. The 49ers have lost three in a row after starting the season 5-0.