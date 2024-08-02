 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Mara: Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen know I expect a big step forward

  
Published August 2, 2024 08:14 AM

Giants co-owner John Mara didn’t say it is playoffs or bust for head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen in 2024, but it doesn’t sound like that would be overstating things.

Mara spoke to reporters on Thursday and his expectations for the coming season were a major topic of conversation. He said he believes the Giants “added some good pieces” this offseason and that both Daboll and Schoen are aware that he expects “us to take a big step forward” after last year’s 6-11 finish.

“It’s hard to articulate my expectations,” Mara said, via the team’s website. “I obviously want to show significant improvement over last year. But I’m not going to make any specific guarantees or demands or anything like that. But they know what I want to see.”

Mara said he didn’t know how to “quantify” the kind of improvement he wants to see, but the kind of significant growth that would lead the team to commit to the current leadership would seem to require a winning record this fall. That push will start against the Vikings in Week One and the next month will be crucial to building the kind of team that Mara wants to see.