John Mara: Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen know I expect a big step forward

Giants co-owner John Mara didn’t say it is playoffs or bust for head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen in 2024, but it doesn’t sound like that would be overstating things.

Mara spoke to reporters on Thursday and his expectations for the coming season were a major topic of conversation. He said he believes the Giants “added some good pieces” this offseason and that both Daboll and Schoen are aware that he expects “us to take a big step forward” after last year’s 6-11 finish.

“It’s hard to articulate my expectations,” Mara said, via the team’s website. “I obviously want to show significant improvement over last year. But I’m not going to make any specific guarantees or demands or anything like that. But they know what I want to see.”

Mara said he didn’t know how to “quantify” the kind of improvement he wants to see, but the kind of significant growth that would lead the team to commit to the current leadership would seem to require a winning record this fall. That push will start against the Vikings in Week One and the next month will be crucial to building the kind of team that Mara wants to see.