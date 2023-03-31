John Mara: No limit to how high Daniel Jones can climb

The Giants have made two very different decisions involving quarterback Daniel Jones the last two years.

In 2022, the Giants declined to exercise their option on Jones’ contract for the 2023 season because they weren’t convinced he was the right man for the job. Jones had his best NFL season after they made that call and that led to a multi-year extension for the quarterback this offseason.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, Giants owner John Mara said he believes that Jones can rise even higher in his fifth season with the club.

“We have a lot of confidence in Daniel and just to see his work ethic and his commitment get rewarded like that was a pretty cool thing,” Mara said. “As I said yesterday to the media, I think there’s no limit as to how high he can climb if we put the right pieces around him. He has the type of makeup and personality and mentality and work ethic to be a very successful quarterback in this league.”

Mara will be back at the negotiating table with Jones before too long if his prediction is proven correct and that would likely be filed under good problems to have for the Giants.