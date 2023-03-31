 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Mara: No limit to how high Daniel Jones can climb

  
Published March 31, 2023 03:25 AM
March 29, 2023 08:55 AM
Roger Goodell defends the possibility of Thursday Night Football flex scheduling, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms echo John Mara’s remarks and voice concerns for the players and fans.

The Giants have made two very different decisions involving quarterback Daniel Jones the last two years.

In 2022, the Giants declined to exercise their option on Jones’ contract for the 2023 season because they weren’t convinced he was the right man for the job. Jones had his best NFL season after they made that call and that led to a multi-year extension for the quarterback this offseason.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, Giants owner John Mara said he believes that Jones can rise even higher in his fifth season with the club.
“We have a lot of confidence in Daniel and just to see his work ethic and his commitment get rewarded like that was a pretty cool thing,” Mara said. “As I said yesterday to the media, I think there’s no limit as to how high he can climb if we put the right pieces around him. He has the type of makeup and personality and mentality and work ethic to be a very successful quarterback in this league.”

Mara will be back at the negotiating table with Jones before too long if his prediction is proven correct and that would likely be filed under good problems to have for the Giants.