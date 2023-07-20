 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S.-CHICAGO-NASCAR-RACE
He’s back: Shane van Gisbergen to run at Indy for Trackhouse Racing
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Iowa Speedway names Caitlin Clark, Kirk Ferentz as IndyCar grand marshals
Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_angelreese_v4_230719.jpg
LSU’s Reese ‘doing it all’ with NIL initiatives
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesehl_230719.jpg
HL: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_janeparkintv_230719.jpg
Park reflects on returning after nearly two years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S.-CHICAGO-NASCAR-RACE
He’s back: Shane van Gisbergen to run at Indy for Trackhouse Racing
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Iowa Speedway names Caitlin Clark, Kirk Ferentz as IndyCar grand marshals
Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_angelreese_v4_230719.jpg
LSU’s Reese ‘doing it all’ with NIL initiatives
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesehl_230719.jpg
HL: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_janeparkintv_230719.jpg
Park reflects on returning after nearly two years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Mara sends letter to season-ticket holder who complained about night games

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 19, 2023 08:57 PM

Yes, people still send letters.

A season-ticket holder recently sent one to Giants co-owner John Mara, with a complaint about the team have three night games on the 2023 home slate. Mara, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, sent the customer a letter of his own.

“I have your letter and I certainly understand your disdain for night games,” wrote Mara, who told Schwartz that he tries to respond to every letter he receives. “I don’t like them either! On the other hand, if your team is playing most of its games at 1:00PM it usually means you are not doing very well.

“In any event, I hope we give you enough of a reason to want to attend our games in person regardless of what time they are scheduled.”

The letter is dated May 20, 2023, roughly a week after the league office twisted arms and rammed through a Thursday night flexing procedure that Mara publicly opposed as “abusive” to fans. Last week, images emerged of the Giants replacing the Big Shield logo at midfield of MetLife Stadium with an NY logo.

Maybe that’s a coincidence. Maybe there are no coincidences.