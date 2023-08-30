John Wolford signs with Bucs’ practice squad

The Buccaneers kept only Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask in the quarterbacks room after Tuesday’s cutdowns to 53 players, but they are returning a familiar face a day later.

The team re-signed John Wolford to the practice squad to serve as the third quarterback.

Wolford’s neck injury in the second preseason game sent him to the hospital, but he returned to practice last week.

In three seasons with the Rams, Wolford played seven games with four starts. He has passed for 626 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions.

The other 13 players the Bucs announced as additions to their practice squad also spent training camp with the team.

Linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randlem, defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, offensive lineman Luke Haggard, cornerback Keenan Isaac, wide receiver Cephus Johnson III, safety Richard Lecounte III, wide receiver Ryan Miller, wide receiver David Moore, offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal, outside linebacker Jose Ramirez, linebacker J.J. Russell and tight end Tanner Taula were the other practice squad signings.