Jon Dykema departing Lions to join Michigan State’s athletic department

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:06 PM

The trend of college programs poaching NFL front office personnel is continuing in Michigan.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Jon Dykema is departing the Lions to become Michigan State’s executive senior associate athletic director/student-athlete management and assistant general counsel.

That long title means Dykema will negotiate and manage contracts for Michigan State athletics.

Dykema had been with the Lions for 15 seasons, the last four as director of football compliance/lead football counsel. He was in charge of overseeing the legal aspects of the team’s football operations, including negotiating player contracts and assisting with salary cap management.

Dykema graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and will now return to his Alma Mater. He served as a student manager for the men’s basketball team during his time as a student.