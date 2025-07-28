 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Other PFT Content

Jon Gruden at Lions camp to support his protege, offensive coordinator John Morton

  
Published July 28, 2025 02:43 PM

Lions offensive coordinator John Morton’s brief NFL playing career included time playing wide receiver for the Packers when Jon Gruden was their wide receivers coach, and Morton’s first job as an assistant coach was for Gruden on the Raiders’ staff. Gruden is at Lions training camp this week, trying to support Morton in any way he can.

“That’s what this business is all about, I had a lot of people help me,” Gruden told reporters. “If he benefited by being around me a little bit I’m happy to hear it.”

Gruden said he hopes people in Detroit realize how passionate Morton is going to be about doing everything in his power to make the Lions’ offense work.

“He is a hard-working guy,” Gruden said. “For all the Detroit fans, what you don’t see is the work ethic. This guy is nuts. People thought I was nuts, this guy is nuts. He loves it, he’s a creative guy, he’s a great competitor. I can’t wait to see the Lions open the season.”

Morton spent the last two seasons as the Broncos’ pass game coordinator before the Lions brought him in to replace offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who left to become head coach of the Bears.