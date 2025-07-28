Jon Gruden at Lions camp to support his protege, offensive coordinator John Morton

Lions offensive coordinator John Morton’s brief NFL playing career included time playing wide receiver for the Packers when Jon Gruden was their wide receivers coach, and Morton’s first job as an assistant coach was for Gruden on the Raiders’ staff. Gruden is at Lions training camp this week, trying to support Morton in any way he can.

“That’s what this business is all about, I had a lot of people help me,” Gruden told reporters. “If he benefited by being around me a little bit I’m happy to hear it.”

Gruden said he hopes people in Detroit realize how passionate Morton is going to be about doing everything in his power to make the Lions’ offense work.

“He is a hard-working guy,” Gruden said. “For all the Detroit fans, what you don’t see is the work ethic. This guy is nuts. People thought I was nuts, this guy is nuts. He loves it, he’s a creative guy, he’s a great competitor. I can’t wait to see the Lions open the season.”

Morton spent the last two seasons as the Broncos’ pass game coordinator before the Lions brought him in to replace offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who left to become head coach of the Bears.