Jon Gruden on Jordon Hudson’s sideline visit with Bill Belichick: “I’ve never seen anything like that”

Saturday’s North Carolina game included images of coach Bill Belichick meeting on the sideline with his personal P.R. rep/muse/handler/girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

It sparked plenty of memes and snarky remarks and at least one AI video. Appearing Monday on FS1’s Wake Up Barstool, former Raiders and Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden was asked whether his wife ever came to the sideline to help him coach.

“Well, actually she called the game-winner against the Ravens on Monday Night Football a couple of years ago,” Gruden said. “She came down on the field and helped me through a tough situation. It was an all-out blitz, and she told me to go with 58 Surge. So thank God she saved the day that day. But I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Gruden then pivoted to taking a shot at Belichick’s consigliere, UNC G.M. Mike Lombardi.

“You know, Mike Lombardi works for North Carolina,” Gruden said. “I’ve heard him criticize me several times. I’m sure he’ll produce a TikTok today explaining exactly what was going on there.”

Lombardi, in most situations, has plenty of opinions and insights and catchphrases to offer. When it comes to Belichick and Hudson, Lombardi usually says nothing at all.

Which pretty much says it all.