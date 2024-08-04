Jon Gruden working with Chiefs’ coaches at training camp

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden is on the Chiefs’ practice field today.

Gruden is wearing Chiefs gear and working alongside head coach Andy Reid and several Chiefs assistants, according to reporters on the scene. Gruden and Reid have known each other for decades, having both worked on the Packers’ offensive staff from 1992 to 1994.

Gruden was head coach of the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, head coach of the Buccaneers from 2002 to 2008, and head coach of the Raiders again from 2018 to 2021.

The 60-year-old Gruden has been out of coaching since he was abruptly fired during the 2021 season after racist, sexist and homophobic emails he had sent years earlier were made public. Gruden is attempting to sue the NFL in connection with that incident.

But Gruden has been slowly accepted back into the NFL coaching ranks, having worked for the Saints as a consultant last year and now doing some work with the Chiefs. There’s been no word on whether Gruden will have a significant role with the team, or whether he’s just visiting today.