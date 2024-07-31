Jonah Jackson has bruised scapula, may be able to return for Week 1

The Rams have an injury concern along their offensive line, but it may be resolved by the time the regular season begins.

According to multiple reports, guard Jonah Jackson suffered a bruised scapula and will be out for the rest of the preseason, about six weeks. But he could return in time to play in Los Angeles’ Week 1 matchup with Detroit.

While Jackson will miss practice time, the Rams traditionally have not played starters in preseason games under head coach Sean McVay.

Adam Grosbard of the Southern California News Group reported on Wednesday that Jackson was wearing a sling on his left arm during the day’s practice. The Rams termed him day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

Jackson, 27, signed a three-year deal with the Rams in March after playing out his rookie contract with the Lions. A third-round pick in 2020, Jackson started 57 games over the last four years, including 12 in 2023.