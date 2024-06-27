 Skip navigation
Jonas Griffith wants to pick off Russell Wilson when Broncos face Steelers

  
Published June 27, 2024 04:10 PM

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s two years in Denver were a dud and some of his former teammates will get a chance to try to make sure his move to Pittsburgh gets off to an unsuccessful start this season.

The Steelers will be in Denver in Week Two of the regular season and Wilson, who is currently slotted at No. 1 on the Steelers depth chart, facing his former team will be the central storyline heading into that matchup. During an appearance on Denver Sports 104.3, Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith said that he’s looking forward to the chance to spoil Wilson’s return to the Mile High City.

“I’m really excited obviously for any game I get to play in,” Griffith said. “But you see that one you’re excited to go out there and — beat the Steelers, first of all, it’s a great organization. I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool, just to pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost.”

Griffith was asked by host and former Bronco running back Philip Lindsay if he’ll say “let’s ride” to his former teammate if he gets a sack. Griffith laughed while answering in the negative, but the Broncos are sure to be taking that home game a little more seriously due to their relationship with the opposing quarterback.