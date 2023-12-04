Jonathan Allen thinks about leaving Washington so he can go somewhere else and win

Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen grew up a Washington fan and has played there his entire career, but he wonders if he’s going to need to go elsewhere if he ever wants to win.

Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2017, Allen has never won a playoff game and has only been to the playoffs once, and when he was asked today on 106.7 The Fan whether he ever thinks about leaving the Commanders, he answered, “1000%. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t.”

Allen said he’d love to play for a winning franchise in Washington, but if the Commanders are heading into yet another rebuild, he’d rather be elsewhere.

“I play this game to win and I would love to win here for sure but I want to win first and foremost,” Allen said, via Grant Paulsen. “So that’s always going to be at the front and center of my mind and everything I’m going to be doing in my career is going to make sure I’ll have an opportunity to win.”

The 28-year-old Allen is under contract through 2025, with base salaries of $14 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in 2025. If the Commanders are looking for a rebuild with younger and cheaper players, Allen could be traded next year.