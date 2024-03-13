Jonathan Bullard will re-sign with Vikings

The Vikings have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, the team announced Wednesday.

Bullard was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, he set career highs with games played (17), starts (14), defensive snaps (644), tackles (44) and sacks (two).

Bullard joined the Vikings in 2022 after time with the Bears (2016-18), Cardinals (2019), Seahawks (2020) and Falcons (2021). He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Bears in 2016.

In his eight seasons, Bullard has totaled 180 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits.