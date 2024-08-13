 Skip navigation
Jonathan Gannon: Darius Robinson right where he needs to be

  
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been the rookie drawing the most attention with the Cardinals this year, but the wideout wasn’t the team’s only first round pick in April.

The Cardinals also took defensive lineman Darius Robinson with the 27th overall pick and he made his preseason debut with a tackle against the Saints last weekend. Robinson only played 10 snaps in the game, but he got the start and head coach Jonathan Gannon said that the rookie can “1000 percent” take that job in the regular season as well.

“I expect him to play well, and he didn’t play a ton,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “For what he’s done in training camp and in that game, I think he’s right where he needs to be to be a person that affects winning in a positive way for us on defense.”

Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones are currently listed as the starters at defensive end, but Arizona will be using a rotation and continued progress from the first-round pick should lead to plenty of playing time this fall.