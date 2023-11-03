Jonathan Gannon doesn’t reveal starter at QB for Week 9 on Friday

If Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows who will start at quarterback on Sunday, he’s not saying.

It will be either Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune behind center against the Browns in Week 9. But Gannon told reporters in his Friday press conference that he’ll decide who starts either Friday night on the flight to Cleveland or Saturday morning.

“We’ve got to make sure we are doing the best thing for the team and the best thing for Kyler,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

It’s worth noting Gannon may have already made a decision and just isn’t announcing it in trying to gain a competitive advantage over Cleveland.

If Murray is to come back for this week, the Cardinals must activate him to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon.

If not, Tune will make his first career start. The fifth-round pick out of Houston made a brief appearance in Arizona’s Week 7 loss to the Seahawks, completing a 4-yard pass.

The Cardinals traded Josh Dobbs to the Vikings earlier this week after he started the team’s first eight games of the season, leaving Tune as the only QB on the 53-man roster. Jeff Driskel is back with the team on the practice squad.

Murray has been a full participant in practice. We’ll see if he has a game status when the Cardinals’ final injury report is released later on Friday. Last week, Murray was listed as doubtful.