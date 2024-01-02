Jonathan Gannon: “No doubt” Kyler Murray is our franchise quarterback

Last season’s torn ACL and the Cardinals’ coaching change created uncertainty about quarterback Kyler Murray’s future in Arizona coming into the 2023 season, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said there is none as the season comes to a close.

Gannon made an appearance on Arizona Sports Tuesday and he was asked if there was any doubt about who would be the team’s starting quarterback next season.

“There is no doubt,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “‘No. 1' is our franchise quarterback.”

Murray has been back for seven games and the Cardinals have gone 3-4 in those contests, including last Sunday’s 35-31 win over the Eagles. Murray has gone 154-of-238 for 1,537 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions through the air in those games and he’s run 39 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals could wind up with second overall pick depending on how things play out in Week 18 and that would give them the flexibility to go in any direction at quarterback this offseason, so the team isn’t locked into anything because of a comment Gannon made on a radio show in early January. They also have Houston’s first-round pick, which adds even more flexibility to what should be a crucial offseason of roster building in the desert.