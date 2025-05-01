 Skip navigation
Jonathan Gannon: Really comfortable with Will Johnson’s health, he was best CB in draft

  
Published May 1, 2025 08:31 AM

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon did not expect to land cornerback Will Johnson in the second round of the draft.

During an appearance with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, Gannon said that the team had Johnson “graded very high” going into the second night and that the team’s analytics people thought the percent chance he’d be available at No. 47 was “like 0.02" as a result. Johnson did slip that far, however, and Gannon said that the unexpected slide didn’t give the team any hesitation about making him the choice.

“So when he was sitting there, I’m like; ‘Dude am I missing something? Like, this is the best corner in the draft. Like what are we talking about?’ And there was a group of players we liked, right when we were picking, and that was kind of a no-brainer, too,” Gannon said. “We’re like: ‘We think this guy’s a starting corner, and just the person is phenomenal.’ The intangibles. He’s very intelligent. And it really is a scheme fit for us, too, so it was like; ‘Dude, let’s take that guy.’ So when we picked him it was like; ‘Holy cow, man.’ I did not think he was going to be there.”

A report indicated teams were concerned with Johnson’s knee, but the cornerback said he has not had issues with it for two years and Gannon said that the Cardinals were “really comfortable” with everything they saw regarding his medicals. He also said eight other defensive coordinators reached out to say they thought Johnson was the best corner in the draft and their teams may be kicking themselves if Johnson proves to be as good as Gannon and others believe he is.