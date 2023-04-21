Jonathan Gannon suggests Philadelphia media wanted him fired for not blitzing enough

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Gannon suggests Philadelphia media wanted him fired for not blitzing enough

  
Published April 21, 2023 11:59 AM
nbc_pft_arizonanewuniforms_230421
April 21, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King review the Cardinals’ new jerseys and spell out why Arizona must nail the NFL draft, after choosing to focus on new uniforms at such a pivotal time.

Last night’s uniform reveal was preceded by a question-and-answer session with new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, who has taken the helm of arguably the most dysfunctional team currently in the NFL.

One of the hosts credited Gannon for his ability to deal with the media, that he’s comfortable and not nervous at all in talking to reporters. The host also raised whether this arises from the fact that he had to deal with the media in Philadelphia.

“I’m very comfortable talking to the media,” Gannon said, without mentioning that he avoided talking to the media after the Eagles defense he ran fell apart in the second half of Super Bowl LVII. “Philly is a very hard media market. We were 9-0 and I did my presser and they say, ‘Coach, we want you fired.’ And I said, ‘We’re the number one defense in the NFL right now, in every statistical category. Why do you want me fired?’ ‘You don’t blitz enough.’ I said, ‘Well we lead the league in sacks by thirty-plus sacks, so if you want to come call the defense, then you can have at it.’”

The Eagles send out every transcript of every assistant-coach press conference, and we couldn’t find any exchange like the one Gannon referenced. One week, the point was made by a reporter that Gannon was sending six or more defenders at a higher rate than in 2021. Gannon seemed to disagree with the premise of the question, saying “fact-check that” to start his response.

Another week, Gannon was asked why the team’s blitzing was “so effective.” Another week, he acknowledged that the same amount of blitzes are in the game plan each wee, and that the number that are called depends on the situation.

While there was some online criticism of the perceived lack of blitzing in 2022, we can’t find an exchange that devolved into Gannon acting like a little-league coach dealing with a complaining parent. And even if there was, it’s odd that Gannon would regard that as some sort of mic-drop moment demonstrating his comfort level with the media.

If anything, it shows that he’s possibly a little too thin-skinned regarding the criticism and scrutiny that are inherent to the job he holds.