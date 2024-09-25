Jonathan Greenard named NFC defensive player of the week

Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard felt like the Texans disrespected him in last Sunday’s game by assigning a rookie to block him and he took it out on quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Greenard sacked Stroud three times during Minnesota’s 34-7 home win. Greenard signed with the Vikings after spending the last four seasons with the Texans, so the win likely felt sweeter due to the past connection.

The cherry on top of the sundae is that the NFL named Greenard the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday, so whatever disrespect he felt on Sunday should be fully mitigated at this point.

It’s the first time Greenard has taken weekly honors in the NFL and the Vikings will be hoping its just the first of many productive days for his new team.