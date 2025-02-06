Jonathan Taylor: Anthony Richardson’s talent, work ethic will put him over the edge

The Colts need Anthony Richardson to take some steps forward this offseason and running back Jonathan Taylor sounds confident that his teammate will do just that.

In an interview with PFT Live on Thursday, Taylor touted a few of Richardson’s qualities that can make him a successful quarterback in the league.

“No. 1, aside from his physical talent, he’s super competitive,” Taylor said. “And you can see it — you can see the energy he plays with on the field. Similar to a Baker Mayfield-type of competitive nature, you can see it in their eyes. And I do think when you have a guy like that — and, you know, he’s young. Some of these guys are like 24 — he’s still like 22.

“[He played] 13 games in college, 15 in the NFL, so he’s young. But when you have a guy that has a competitive nature like that, and then what guys don’t see, or what people don’t see — he’s on the film. He’s in the playbook. He’s getting extra reps. So, he has that work ethic. I think that, in combination with his physical talents, is going to put him over the edge.”

While Richardson has shown flashes of his ability, his play has been inconsistent at best. The No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson completed just 48 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games in 2024. He rushed for 499 yards with six touchdowns while also fumbling nine times with three lost.