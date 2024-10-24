 Skip navigation
Jonathan Taylor: Some soreness after return to practice, not a bad deal

  
Published October 24, 2024 02:49 PM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor provided an update on the state of his ankle a day after practicing for the first time in weeks.

Taylor hurt his ankle in Week Four and has missed the last three games, so Wednesday’s work was his first in quite a while. Taylor said he was dealing with some aftereffects of the uptick in activity before adding that it was nothing more than he would have expected given the layoff.

“Of course, there’s going to be some soreness, you’ve got to work through some of those things, but overall, nothing major,” Taylor said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Nothing that was like ‘That’s a bad deal.’”

Taylor said he never wants “to put negativity in the air” when it comes to his feelings about playing against the Texans on Sunday and is all about “manifestation” when it comes to such things. Friday’s injury designations will let us know how close Taylor is to conjuring up a spot in the lineup.