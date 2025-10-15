 Skip navigation
Jonathon Cooper named AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 15, 2025 12:11 PM

The Broncos had a strong defensive performance in Sunday’s win over the Jets in London and one of their players is being recognized.

The NFL has named linebacker Jonathon Cooper AFC defensive player of the week.

Cooper finished the 13-11 win with 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, and five total tackles. He was the only AFC linebacker with at least five tackles and 2.0 sacks in Week 6.

This is Cooper’s first career defensive player of the week award.

The Broncos will come home to face the Giants in Week 7.