Jordan Addison carted off with apparent leg injury

The Vikings are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

Not long after announcing that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the season after undergoing knee surgery Wednesday, the Vikings have another injury concern.

Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com reports that receiver Jordan Addison was carted off the practice field with an apparent leg injury. Addison was injured after leaping for a contested pass.

He tried to limp off the field but required a cart to get back to the training room.

Justin Jefferson patted Addison on the helmet, and other teammates high-fived him to wish him well, per Lewis.

Addison, a first-round pick in 2023, made 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a rookie.