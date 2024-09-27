Jordan Addison feels ready to return to Vikings lineup

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison returned to practice on Wednesday and he feels ready to return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Addison injured his ankle in the Vikings’ season-opening win over the Giants and has worked as a limited participant in practice the last two days. On Thursday, he said that he expects to return and that he expects to give the offense a jolt once he’s back on the field.

“I’m feeling good to jump back in,” Addison said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We hot right now. Sam [Darnold] looking good. The O-line is playing good. We got a good run game going. I feel like having me out there is just going to take it up a notch.”

The Vikings will issue injury designations for Sunday’s game after they practice on Friday and it seems like Addison will be listed as questionable if he has a designation at all.