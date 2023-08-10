Jordan Addison: I’m definitely feeling more comfortable now

The Vikings didn’t get to see a lot of wide receiver Jordan Addison on the field during the offseason program because of an injury, but the first-round pick has done a good job of making up for lost time at training camp.

Addison has earned praise from Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins called it exciting to see that Addison is “pretty natural at the catch point” during their practice sessions. Wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell said Addison has “the suddenness, the slight movement” of a great route runner and all of the positives likely flow from Addison’s growing confidence that he can thrive at the professional level.

“I’m definitely starting to feel a little more comfortable now,” Addison said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “Just to see myself making plays at this level, it just gives me more confidence and it lets me know that I can be at this level and I should be here. I’m supposed to be here.”

Addison is expected to see some time on Thursday night against the Seahawks and seeing the practice work transfer to game conditions would be another sign that Addison is on track for a fast start to his NFL career.